Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Nueces County Commissioners and the Regional Transportation Authority are working together on a plan to improve bus stop service for riders near the Hector P. Garcia Clinic on the city's westside.

They are planning about $70,000 worth of improvements that would include coverings, TV monitors and free WiFi.

Commissioners said the new bus stop is necessary because more people are using the clinic these days, and if all goes well the RTA could build more of these state of the art bus stops.

"We're looking toward the future to see if this thing works, and I think the RTA is a pilot program," Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said. "They want to also see how this will work here to hopefully continue to bring more shelters of this kind to Nueces County."

Commissioners said money for the improvements will come from funds the RTA normally pays the county.

