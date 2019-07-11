CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a sellout crowd of about 900 people packed into the Solomon P. Ortiz International Center over the lunch hour to hear from Charlie Zahn, the current chair of the Port of Corpus Christi.

It was the annual State of the Port luncheon -- a chance for Zahn and other top Port executives to update dignitaries and leaders of the local business community, who in many cases have economic ties to the Port.

Zahn told the group that the Port is now the third largest in the country in terms of tonnage, and continues to be the number one petroleum exporting port in the nation. As for its local impact, he said one out of three jobs in the area is connected to the Port of Corpus Christi, mainly because of what's happening in the Permian Basin.

"We had a record year in 2019, and it's only November; but we had a record month, a record quarter, and a record first three quarters, and oil transportation out of Corpus Christi in 2019," Zahn said. "So I think it just shows that we live in an area that it's going to be a huge benefactor for the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale."

Zahn said the Port's ongoing project to deepen and widen the ship channel, the plans for developing an oil terminal on Harbor Island, and the building of a new state-of-the-art Harbor Bridge, will all help to position our Port for continued growth in the future.

