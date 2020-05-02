CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of political science students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi were closely watching the President's State of the Union Address.

A lot of the first year political science students were in the lecture hall Tuesday night. Some of them who came for the free pizza while others had to be there for class credit, but those we spoke with said they ended up walking away with a great opportunity to stay informed about the current state of our country.

All eyes were on the big screens set up in Bay Hall on campus where a live stream of President Trump's speech was shown.

President Trump talked about what he called the "great American comeback."

The economy and unemployment numbers were just a couple of early talking points the students took notes on.

The university's Political Science Club hosted the watch party.

According to organizers, gatherings such as Tuesday's get students motivated to talk about politics and stay up to date with the issues instead of getting misinformation on social media.

"It's important to see how he performs. How they react. This is a great time to be in political science. We get to study a lot of crazy things that happen," said Dominic Dewar, president of Political Science Club.

"I feel like there is a lot that we don't get to know. Going through social media, it's mainly just jokes and stuff. Being able to watch it in class, we get to know what is going on," student Brandie Webb said.

Following the State of the Union, a panel was on hand in the lecture hall for a discussion about the president's address.

The Political Science Club hopes to hold other watch party events for students as the Presidential Election inches closer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: