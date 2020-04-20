CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of Governor Greg Abbott's executive order to reopen Texas, which he signed on Friday, state parks are opening back up and that includes some around the Coastal Bend.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's website, state parks in the Coastal Bend area that are currently open include:

Choke Canyon

Lake Corpus Christi

Goose Island

Goliad State Park

Mustang Island State Park, however, took to social media Monday to let the public know that they will not be ready to reopen just yet, and that they would announce a reopening date when one has been determined.

You can check on the status of state parks in our area here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

