CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Rep. Todd Hunter said he wants as many people as possible to pack into the Omni Hotel on Corpus Christi's Bayfront on Dec. 10 to fight a proposed five-percent rate hike by the Texas Winstorm Insurance Association.

Despite state lawmakers directing the TWIA board to not raise rates, TWIA's board of directors is set to vote on a proposed five-percent increase at their Dec. 10 meeting in Corpus Christi.

"Here in the holiday season, we have people with fixed incomes and you're going to affect their mortgages and bank loans by increasing the costs," Hunter said.

Hunter said if TWIA goes ahead with the rate hike, then all efforts will be focused on trying to get the Texas Department of Insurance to deny the request.

