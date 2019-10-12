CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association will be meeting Tuesday morning at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi to consider a proposed five-percent hike in windstorm rates for property owners along the Texas coast.
For years, State Representative Todd Hunter has been leading the effort against any additional rate hikes.
Hunter spoke with 3News Live at 6 p.m. to discuss the situation.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Teen accused of carving his name into girlfriend's forehead during argument
- 9-year-old CCISD student, Neveyah Reyes, passes away after her battle with leukemia
- High-speed pursuit in Bee County leads to three men in custody
- HOA sues retired Texas City couple for up to $100,000 for flower beds that don’t meet guidelines