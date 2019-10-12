CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association will be meeting Tuesday morning at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi to consider a proposed five-percent hike in windstorm rates for property owners along the Texas coast.

For years, State Representative Todd Hunter has been leading the effort against any additional rate hikes.

Hunter spoke with 3News Live at 6 p.m. to discuss the situation.

