State Senator hopes to address migrant situation at next border security meeting

KENEDY COUNTY, Texas — One South Texas representative disagrees with the presence of guardsmen on area ranches.

The effort is part of Governor Abbott's Operation Lonestar, which dispatched guard troops to King and Armstrong Ranches in Kenedy County. The program is a state effort to stop the flow of migrants through South Texas.

3News spoke with State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa about the situation and what he plans to talk about to the State's Border Security Committee in a few weeks.

"Certainly we will ask and I will inquire for them to give a report on what they're doing and see whether or not it happened," Hinojosa said. "If it happened, will it happen again? And we need to set some rules and guidelines of the proper use of the National Guard troops."

Representatives for the King and Armstrong ranches told the Texas Tribune that they did not request the presence of the National Guard outside their ranches. Additionally, troops were on the public right of way and not on their private property.

