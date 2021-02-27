State Senator Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa discusses failings that led to Texas' winter storm outages

"The buck stops with the legislature and the governor," the senator said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa spoke with 3News Friday about the aftermath of Texas' winter storm, and said the governor and state legislators dropped the ball when it came to having our energy system winterized.

"The buck stops with the legislature and the governor," Hinojosa said.

According to the senator, the federal government made recommendations to the State to winterize its energy system after a big freeze back in 2011 that knocked out power to much of the state. He said ERCOT claimed that it did not have the authority to force any of those recommendations to be carried out.

Hinojosa blames lawmakers for not stepping in and solving the problem before our ice storm disaster.

"We need more regulation and oversight over our energy power system," Hinojosa said. "There's no doubt an under regulated system that we passed in 1999 worked for a while but now we have climate change, where we need to make sure that changes take place to focus on protecting our power and energy sources."

Hinojosa believes putting in new regulations could help ensure changes to an industry that he believes prioritizes profit.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.