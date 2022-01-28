State Senator recently appointed to Border Security Committee by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

TEXAS, USA — State Senator Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa was appointed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to the State's Border Security Committee.
The committee will oversee the funding and policies of the State's effort to secure the State border with Mexico. That committee will work with the governor, DPS, Texas National Guard and other State agencies.
Hinojosa called the opportunity to serve on the committee important, especially for someone who understands the challenges the State is facing.
Hinojosa said "As a state, we cannot just throw up our hands and give up and ignore the problem. It is also our responsibility to protect our communities."
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 60-year-old woman fends off would-be carjacker in parking lot of Corpus Christi post office
- CCPD ask for public's help in solving cold case from 2017
- PCR testing delays, why you might still be waiting to know
- Free COVID-19 tests from the government are arriving in mailboxes. Here's how they can help ease the strain on testing sites.
- Coyote rescued from Corpus Christi Ship Channel
- 'Extreme risk': Nueces County COVID-19 threat level at red
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.