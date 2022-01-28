State Senator recently appointed to Border Security Committee by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

That committee will work with the DPS, Texas National Guard and other State agencies.

TEXAS, USA — State Senator Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa was appointed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to the State's Border Security Committee.

The committee will oversee the funding and policies of the State's effort to secure the State border with Mexico. That committee will work with the governor, DPS, Texas National Guard and other State agencies.

Hinojosa called the opportunity to serve on the committee important, especially for someone who understands the challenges the State is facing.

Hinojosa said "As a state, we cannot just throw up our hands and give up and ignore the problem. It is also our responsibility to protect our communities."

