State Senator voices doubt that transgender issues will be taken up in a special session

According to state Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, any issues or concerns pertaining to transgender children should be left to families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Republicans led by Governor Greg Abbott ordered the family and protective services agency to investigate claims of any transgender affirming care as "child abuse."

The order came down from Gov. Abbott last week.

Several of his opponents in the primary election even called for a special session of the legislature to take up the issue, however state Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa doesn't believe this will end up before lawmakers in any special session.

"I don't think a special session will be called to deal with the transgender issues," Hinojosa said. "There was legislation filed last session during the special session and it got nowhere. That's an issue that the governor has no business getting involved in."

According to Hinojosa, any issues or concerns pertaining to transgender children should be left to families, and that the government doesn't have any business in something that is a private family matter.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.