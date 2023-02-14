State survey on music industry shows it brings in billions of dollars each year

Those total impact numbers from 2022 show that there were more than 192,000 permanent jobs in place with $9.4 billion in earnings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On almost any night of the week, when residents visit the House of Rock, they can find a band up on stage hoping to one day make it big.

MattMan Martinez is a guitarist for several local rock bands. He believes the music scene in Corpus Christi is strong.

"There is an ebb and a flow. It’s like growing a garden, sometimes they dig it and it grows up real good. Lately it’s been awesome with a lot of good local bands, Up Dog, Wristlets all of those guys," he said.



The Governor's office released statistics on the effects of the music business on the state's economy. Those total impact numbers from 2022 show that there were more than 192,000 permanent jobs in place with $9.4 billion in earnings and $26.6 billion in annual economic activity.

"Things are bouncing back. After 2020, of course the music industry was the first industry to take a hit and the last one to come back and people have really been itching to see music and new music," said House of Rock Owner Casey Lain. "So, things are kind of on an uptick, there’s a good local scene here in Corpus, and Corpus has all always been a home to great musicians.'



Lain said he tires to help local bands succeed, since it’s the lifeblood of his business.

He told 3NEWS that he needs bands all the time, and he and Martinez agreed that everyone needs to start supporting music again.