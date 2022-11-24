Stay alert: Tips on how to protect your packages from porch pirates

Videos captured by ring cameras can be used as evidence to help prosecute crimes, District Attorney, Mark Gonzalez explains.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Porch pirates are something to look out for this holiday season as more packages are being delivered to homes across the nation.

The Nueces County District Attorney's office told 3NEWS, there are people actively looking to take advantage of others as they steal packages from front porches.

Here are some tips about what to look out for during the holidays and how it can be stopped.

District Attorney, Mark Gonzalez said packages are an easy target when left out in front of someone's home. Porch pirates are the ones who steal packages before you get a chance to take them into your home when they're delivered.

"Those are the easiest and sometimes one of the ways opportunists want to be the grinch at Christmas and so, be smart out there. And I want to give a warning out to anybody that wants to be the grinch, typically you know a lot of people have rings. There's video surveillance of everything that goes on nowadays, so chances are you will get caught." Gonzalez adds.

The District Attorney explained that the videos captured by ring cameras can be used as evidence to help prosecute crimes.

Corpus Christi Police Department also recommends having packages delivered somewhere secure like workplaces, and UPS or FedEx stores. CCPD also has watch towers set up in parking lots to catch people stealing from cars.

Law enforcement officials told 3NEWS they hope this will deter theft crimes this holiday season.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.