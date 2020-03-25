ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has announced a stay-at-home curfew starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alice Echo News-Journal.

The curfew will be in effect every day from 11:59 p.m.-5 a.m. the following morning. Only essential personnel -- first responders, medical and government personnel, and persons traveling directly to and from essential businesses -- will be allowed to be out during those hours.

Violators can be arrested and fined up to $1,000.

The curfew ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 27.

