CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the businesses whose doors have remained open, following social distancing guidelines, are daycares.

Now that governor Abbott announced all Texas campuses will be closed for the remainder of the school year, we wanted to get a reaction from local daycare owners, and how all this will affect them.

Steve Kline, the co-owner of Appletree Academy on Rodd Field Road, says just because parents are staying home, some furloughed, they’ve seen fewer children at their facility.

They say normally they care for about 75 children, but now they are caring for a third of that.

"We have about a dozen, or half dozen are teachers, so those children won't be back, but the big thing right now -- the fact that the stay at home order is keeping all of the children out. Because the parents who are not essential employees can't bring their kids, and that's the bulk of what we do," says Kline.

Kline also says they are taking every precaution to keep children, staff, and parents safe.

Appletree Academy only has one door access right now, they take temperatures scanned every morning, and parents aren’t allowed in the building.

All staff monitor the children to make sure they aren’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, Kline says.

The daycare industry has taken a hard hit, like many other industries in the Coastal Bend, but they are committed to helping the essential employees that need the help.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: