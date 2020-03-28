BEE COUNTY, Texas — A stay-at-home order was issued Friday for Bee County.
The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
You can read the full order here.
