ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The City of Aransas Pass, which is comprised of multiple counties with different (but similar) stay-at-home orders in place, issued a stay-at-home order of their own Friday evening.

The stay-at-home order for the City of Aransas Pass takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, unless council members choose to extend it.

As part of this order, camping on the Flats east of the Dale Miller Bridge will be prohibited.

The order also noted that child care and adult care facilities are considered essential, and that child custody orders or agreements will not be effected.

Any business or industry that is considered non-essential but wishes to seem exemption from the order must contact the Mayor's Office.

This order will be enforced by the Aransas Pass Police Department.

You can read the full order here.

