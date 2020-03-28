SINTON, Texas — A stay-at-home order was issued Friday for the City of Sinton due to coronavirus concerns.

The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 27, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 9, unless extended or terminated early.

