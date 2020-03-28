TAFT, Texas — A stay-at-home order was issued for the City of Taft on Friday.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 27, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, unless it is extended or terminated early by officials.

You can read the entire order here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

