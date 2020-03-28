SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Officials in San Patricio County issued a stay-at-home order Friday evening.
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 30, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 13, unless extended or terminated early by officials.
