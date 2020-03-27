CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Various stay-at-home orders have been issued around the Coastal Bend as city and county leaders work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here's a list of counties and municipalities that have issued orders for residents to stay-at-home.

Nueces County - Effective March 26-April 8

Kleberg County - Effective March 27-April 8

Sinton - Effective March 27-April 9

Rockport: Effective March 28-April 14

Alice: Effective March 26-April 27

Taft: Effective March 27-April 8

Odem: Effective March 26-April 3 (curfew: 11 p.m.-5 a.m.)

The stay-at-home orders are very similar and follow the same basic models.

