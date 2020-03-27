CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Various stay-at-home orders have been issued around the Coastal Bend as city and county leaders work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Here's a list of counties and municipalities that have issued orders for residents to stay-at-home.
- Nueces County - Effective March 26-April 8
- Kleberg County - Effective March 27-April 8
- Sinton - Effective March 27-April 9
- Rockport: Effective March 28-April 14
- Alice: Effective March 26-April 27
- Taft: Effective March 27-April 8
- Odem: Effective March 26-April 3 (curfew: 11 p.m.-5 a.m.)
The stay-at-home orders are very similar and follow the same basic models.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Stay-at-home order issued for Nueces County due to COVID-19. Read it here.
- If you were really sick in January, is it possible you already had the coronavirus? Infection control expert answers your questions
- Port Aransas to prohibit fishing from shore, camping on beach, other activities during stay-at-home order
- CCFD firefighter tests negative for COVID-19 after call put him in contact with confirmed case