The South Texas heat can be unbearable at times, and even dangerous; especially for the elderly and those who work outdoors.

Many spending times along the Corpus Christi Bayfront Tuesday were doing what they could to stay cool. Raquel Perez, who was visiting from Indiana, sought shade for her elderly mother-in-law.

"Hydration is the big one," Perez said.

As the temperatures soar, even a few minutes of activity in the heat can get you into trouble. Kiii News Reporter Bill Churchwell found that out for himself Tuesday. While getting video of a person cooling off under a tree, Bill had to seek out shade for himself.

"Let's be real," Churchwell said. "The heat is nothing to play around with. I was outdoors filming a story about the heat. I had to jump into our news van to try and cool off a bit. Thank God the air conditioner is working. Thanks to Mayor McComb for the bottle of water earlier. It came in handy."

"It can be very dangerous, to the point of life-threatening," said Dr. Juan Ramirez of Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Doctor's Regional Medical Center is already seeing an uptick this week in emergency room visits due to heat-related illnesses.

"Especially people who are working outside," Ramirez said. "Landscapers. People working in construction. Those are the main patients."

Ramirez said prolonged exposure to the heat while doing exercise, walking or even working can lead to heat exhaustion, and more dangerously, heat stroke.

"One of the main symptoms to be aware of, when you become lightheaded, very nauseous, start to vomit," Ramirez said. "Some people start to have mental status, body cramps, feeling very hot."

Ramirez said medical conditions or even certain medications can make you more vulnerable to falling victim to heat stroke.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb was doing what he could to stay safe from the heat Tuesday while doing some yard work at his business on Cabaniss Parkway. He, too, was taking plenty of water breaks.

"It could be pretty staggering if you get out here and get overheated," McComb said. "If you take a few breaks it's okay."

To keep yourself safe from the heat, make sure to avoid the sun and heat during peak hours of the day. Keep hydrated as much as you can. Wear light clothes, and if you get hot, get inside where there's air conditioning.

