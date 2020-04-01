CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Steel Dynamics Inc., is one step closer to starting construction in Sinton, Texas.

In a city council this week, it was decided that the plant would not be annexed by the city. In turn, Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay $6.3 million over a 15-year period to Sinton in lieu of city taxes.

The company will also pay for Sinton's water and sewer services to be extended to the plant. Construction is expected to start soon.

