Still looking for the perfect health care plan? This Coastal Bend center offers free assistance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time is running out for those who are still seeking affordable healthcare through the government, with the deadline being Jan. 15.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the beginning of 2022 is a good time to think about whether you are adequately covered to meet the needs of your family in the year ahead. They add that there are plans for just about every age group and income level, and that many people will qualify for financial assistance.

Communications Director for the center Beth Lynk said that regardless of income level, healthcare still might difficult to come by.

"Even if you are on the higher income scale, maybe you're a gig worker or you've got your own business and you're doing well, but you don't get health insurance through your work, still check out healthcare.gov," Lynk said.

Those who are either without health care insurance or who are not happy with what they have, still have a few days left to take a look at the health insurance marketplace, formerly known as Obamacare.

"Health care coverage is more affordable than ever," Lynk said. "There are more options available and more people are qualifying for financial assistance."

Megan Jackson is a Navigator with the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living, and as her tittle suggest, her job is to walk residents through the options available at HealthCare.gov.

"So, our services are completely free," Jackson said. "We just want to help people out. It's a very daunting task."

The help is available to those in Nueces and surrounding counties. All they ask is that you can call to make an appointment, and they'll meet with you in person, on the phone, or online.

However, Jackson warns that time is of the essence when it comes to solidifying your plan.

"So, the deadline is Jan. 15," Jackson said. "You have to pick your plan by Jan. 15, in order to get coverage by Feb. 1."

Jackson said the goal is to find something that best meets your needs and budget.

