Still not sure which COVID-19 vaccine booster to get? Here's what we know from health experts

You are eligible to get a booster shot if it has been at least two months since you were vaccinated, and you are 18 or older.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots have become widely available for adults in the United States, there still seems to be at least some confusion over who should get one and when.

While eligibility may soon include everyone, it does not at this point, and there are still official guidelines for getting a booster shot.

According to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and verified by our own Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, eligibility for a booster really depends on which vaccine you received.

If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago or longer, then you are eligible to get a booster shot if:

· You are 65 years or older;

· You are 18 years or older and have underlying medical conditions, like cancer, diabetes, various heart conditions, or even issues with weight.

· You are 18 years or older and live in a long-term care facility or work in a high-risk setting. That can include first responders, health care workers, education staff, postal service and public transit workers and even grocery store employees.

It is much simpler for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You are eligible to get a booster shot if it has been at least two months since you were vaccinated, and you are 18 or older.

As to the question of which booster shot you should get, keep in mind that the CDC said that it is okay to mix and match. What is most important is just that you get it.

Also, although the booster shot ensures that you will have the strongest immune response possible against the virus, anyone who initially received the recommended full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, is still considered fully vaccinated, even without the booster.

There have been reports of people who are getting the booster without having to prove that they are eligible. According to Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Public Health District, they do check the date of your initial vaccination. After that, they primarily depend on people telling them the truth about their health.

In the meantime, there are many clinics in our area where those who are eligible can go right now to get either the vaccine or the booster. To see locations and times, visit https://www.cctexas.com/clinics.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.