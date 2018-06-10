FEMA does not want Hurricane Harvey to keep residents from having their voice heard during the next election season.

According to officials, even though Harvey forced thousands of Texans out of their homes, they can still register to vote where their permanent or temporary homes are located.

Residents can go online to register and will find the survey that will ask questions on what happened to them during the hurricane and where they had to go.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 19.

