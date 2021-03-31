Stimulus checks for social security recipients finally going out: When you should get your payment

We'll Connect the Dots: When you should get your check and who could still be waiting.

For a lot of people still waiting for stimulus checks, they should soon be in the mail. But that is not true for everyone.

Let’s connect the dots.

Checks rolling out April 7th

People who receive social security and other federal benefits but don’t normally file a tax return should start having their stimulus payments processed this weekend.

The IRS says the majority of those payments will be sent electronically and should be received by April 7.

It's welcome news because many people on social security have so far not received their individual $1,400 payments.

What caused the delay?

The short answer is red tape. Here's the long answer:

Social Security Act does not allow the agency to use money for administrative work not connected to their main mission, which means they couldn’t get the IRS the information needed to send out checks.

However, thanks to some legal wrangling that has now been worked out.

Veteran beneficiaries still reviewing data

One group left out of this good news: VA beneficiaries. The IRS says it is continuing to review data it has on people who receive veterans benefits but don’t file tax returns.

However, the agency does expect to come up with a payment date soon.