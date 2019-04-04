CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were called to the Nueces River Thursday afternoon to figure out how a car wound up submerged.

It was around 1 p.m. Thursday when the car was found. Officers determined that the vehicle had been stolen and then driven into the river just off Figueroa Street in the Calallen area.

Divers were called out to make sure no one was inside and to figure out how to get the vehicle out of the water.

Crews said it's not the first car they've had to fish out of that part of the river.

"The vehicle that's around the corner, that's been there for several months," Annaville Fire Department Chief Michael Clack said. "We're getting calls on in monthly that somebody just sees it all of a sudden and they call 911 again, and that's a problem with leaving them in here."

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, crews were still trying to get the car out of the river.

