Thieves targeting catalytic converters in Robstown, Banquette area

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police is warning the community to look out for thieves target specific vehicle parts after reports of stolen catalytic converters were made over the weekend.
Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez with the Robstown Police Department says several vehicles were robbed of catalytic converters from vehicles at an apartment complex-over the weekend as well as in their neighboring town of Banquette .
"They usually steal them due to the value of the metal inside the converters that they are selling at the recycle shops," said Sgt. Gonzalez.
We spoke with Jason Jaimes at Bay Auto Group who says catalytic converters are located near your muffler and contain platinum which is a precious metal.
"These are very difficult to steal when it's set up like this, but trucks and SUVs are generally easy to access s they are more underneath the vehicle high clearance and easier to get access to it" said Jaimes.
Jaimes says if your converter is stolen you can hear a loud noise when trying to start your car, and to replace them can cost you anywhere from 200$ to several thousands of dollars.
"You’re not going to damage your car if you start it without the convertor but it’s going to damage your pocketbook if they steal it" said Jaimes.
According to Sgt. Gonzales it’s not that common for this sort of theft to take place in their community but he wants others to be aware of their surroundings and where they park their cars.
"Park your vehicle in a well-lit area, surveillance cameras if you can afford on put a camera towards your vehicles," said Sgt. Gonzalez.
Sgt. Gonzales says they recent thefts are still under investigation and if you see any suspicious activity taking place to report it to Robstown PD.
