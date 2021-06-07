Thieves targeting catalytic converters in Robstown, Banquette area

"These are very difficult to steal when it's set up like this, but trucks and SUVs are generally easy to access s they are more underneath the vehicle high clearance and easier to get access to it" said Jaimes.



Jaimes says if your converter is stolen you can hear a loud noise when trying to start your car, and to replace them can cost you anywhere from 200$ to several thousands of dollars.



"You’re not going to damage your car if you start it without the convertor but it’s going to damage your pocketbook if they steal it" said Jaimes.



According to Sgt. Gonzales it’s not that common for this sort of theft to take place in their community but he wants others to be aware of their surroundings and where they park their cars.



"Park your vehicle in a well-lit area, surveillance cameras if you can afford on put a camera towards your vehicles," said Sgt. Gonzalez.



Sgt. Gonzales says they recent thefts are still under investigation and if you see any suspicious activity taking place to report it to Robstown PD.