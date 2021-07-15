Guitar stolen from The Exchange Bar and Grill found at a Pawn Shop

Social media posts helped track down the missing instrument. The person seen walking away with the guitar has not yet been caught.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local musician will be getting his guitar back after it was stolen earlier this week during a break in.

The theft happened at The Exchange on North Mesquite St.

Turns out this isn't the first time they've been the target of something like this, however what the thief here didn't know is that the act was all caught on camera.

Our crew was there as the folks with The Exchange were able to track down the stolen guitar to a local pawn shop at Crosstown and Morgan.

"Literally, just then. I can't believe it," said Hank Harrison.

Harrison who is the founder of the establishment is stoked because he just tracked down his business partner's guitar.

"His guitar was stolen because someone broke into The Exchange and he was foolish enough to allow himself to get caught on camera," said Harrison.

Harrison said someone took advantage of the bar and grill being closed on Monday.

The break-in caught on surveillance video as a man pried open one of the doors and walks right in.

"It looks like he looked at the bar like he was going to steal some booze and then looked at the stage and thought he could steal a guitar," said Harrison.

The video also shows the man caring the guitar away in the middle of the day.

Harrison said a guitar like that can run about 1000 bucks.

"Here is where you have a beautiful empty stand is where the guitar was," said manager Madelyn Steph as she pointed out an empty spot on the stage.

"A musician's guitar is like an extension of them, its more than a tool its like part of your soul, when someone steals a guitar, they are stealing part of somebody," said Harrison.

Talk about the power of social media, the folks with the Exchange posted about the break in and theft on their Facebook page and that ended up leading them straight to the guitar," said Harrison.

"After posting it on Facebook the shares went from nothing to 300 in an hour," said Steph.

Then came the call Thursday afternoon from someone with First Cash Pawn who saw the post, ran a check of the serial number, and there was a hit.

"If you are a guitar player keep your serial numbers. He filed a police report, the officer just left, he was able to confirm with the pawn shop, so we are getting our guitar back," said Harrison.

While the person seen walking away with the guitar has not yet been caught, Harrison and his business partner are just thankful for folks who helped track it down.

