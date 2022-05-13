Stolen trailer belonging to blood center recovered, thousands worth of medical equipment still missing

The trailer belonged to the Coastal Bend Blood Center and contained medical equipment that is essential to the center's blood drives.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that was responsible for the theft of a supply trailer.

The trailer belonged to the Coastal Bend Blood Center, and is crucial to conducting blood drives.

According to information sent from the Corpus Christi Public Information Office, the trailer contained thousands of dollars in medical supplies. Mobile loungers, blood pressure monitors, scales, medical supplies and three drawer supply cases, which caused the business to disrupt some of their services.

The trailer was recovered, but the medical supplies is still missing.

If residents have any information they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-tips(8477) or submit the information online.

