REAL COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Aransas County have successfully recovered some stolen trailers and tractors that had been missing in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, investigators traveled to Real County for over $100,000 worth of equipment.

Investigators discovered that the equipment came from several parts of the Coastal Bend, including a trailer that was recovered in San Patricio County, a stolen tractor-trailer from Rockport, and a cargo trailer from Calhoun County.

Over a handful of people have been arrested for the thefts. The Sheriff's Office in Aransas County says they will release more information about the suspects soon as they continue to investigate.

