Stolen truck found after chase, bail out along County Road 101

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A truck reported stolen out of Houston led Nueces County constables on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Constables said it started when a deputy attempted to stop a black pickup truck along County Road 101 near Bluntzer.

The driver of that truck refused to stop leading constables on a chase reaching over 80 milers per hour at one point.

The truck then ended up in a field when three people jumped out and took on foot. Constables believe the driver and the persons in that vehicle were using the stolen truck to transport migrants.

"A lot of times these vehicles roam these areas until they meet up illegals walking and then they load up and they head their way up north," said Antonio Aguilar, constable for Nueces County. "If they see a suspicious vehicle or people walking in the area that seem suspicious we encourage them to call so we can investigate."

At last report, Border Patrol agents were still searching the scene, and the truck was impounded.

