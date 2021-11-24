Stores across the Coastal Bend set to close for Thanksgiving

Here's a list of stores across the Coastal Bend that might have varying hours due to the upcoming holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With turkey day quickly approaching some might still be in the midst of preparing their favorite holiday spreads to grace the dinner table.

With the hustle and bustle of everyday life some might find it difficult to buy groceries and prepare a home cooked meal. If your still trying to find all the ingredients you need for your favorite dishes then there's still time. Here's a list of stores across the Coastal Bend that might have varying hours due to the impending holiday.

H-E-B

Today: Closes at 11 p.m.

Thanksgiving: 6 a.m. - noon

Walmart

Today: Closes at 11 p.m.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Target

Today: Closes at 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Specs

Today: Closes at 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Sprouts

Today: Closes at 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Island Market IGA

Today: Closes at 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving: Closed

Additionally when preparing meals it is recommended to have the necessary equipment on hand such as heat thermometers and additional cutting utensils. Also it is advised not to leave food unattended if you are not presently in the kitchen. If you would like more information on how to cook your holiday bird, or need ideas for new recipes click here.

