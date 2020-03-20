CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If getting delivery isn't your preference and you are one of the many seniors who might like to get out of the house to get your groceries, several stores have dedicated hours for senior citizens to shop.

Big Lots and Dollar General are bother reserving the first hour of each business day for seniors.

Target is reserving the first hour of shopping on Wednesdays for seniors.

Also, Walmart said it will open one hour early each Tuesday to let their senior customers shop.

