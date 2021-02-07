Deadlines for getting storm coverage for your home

Until any storm enters the Gulf of Mexico, it's possible to get windstorm coverage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Hurricane Elsa now being a reality, many wonder whether it is too late to get insurance. It turns out, it may depend on your insurance company.

"Once that hurricane enters the gulf, it's just too late to write homeowners and wind insurance," Camille Garcia with the Insurance Council of Texas said.

Garcia said it's too late for flood insurance because there is a 30 day wait before such a policy can take effect. Plus, the Texas Department of Insurance tells us that many companies will stop offering insurance if there is one a storm heading our way.

"Talk to your insurance agent as soon as possible," she said. "Have that conversation. 'What am I covered for?' Am I covered for wind?' 'Am I covered for calamities that home insurance covers for?' Do I have flood insurance?'

Here are some of the steps to take right away.

Check your insurance

Ready your home

Consider flood insurance

Plan evacuation route

Make your business storm ready

Create inventories of your possessions

Make an emergency supply kit

There are other assets to consider. Your auto insurance generally won't protect your vehicle from flooding.

If you rent or lease, consider shelling out $15 per month to protect your personal belongings and make sure your insurance company hasn't changed or dropped your coverage.

Condo owners need to make sure that their insurance will cover any loss. The costliest Texas hurricane was Harvey in 2017 at more than $19 billion statewide, followed by Hurricane Ike in 2008 and Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

Until any storm enters the gulf, it's possible to get wind storm coverage.

"Luckily, if it doesn't touch the gulf, if it doesn't touch Texas at this stage, you just want to be prepared for tomorrow," she added.

Hurricane season lasts until the end of November.

