Refugio (Corpus Christi (KIIi news) — The City of Refugio is still in recovery mode Friday after Hurricane Harvey did so much damage to the area. One family is having to rebuild again after losing part of their roof in Friday's severe thunderstorm.

"A lot of wind you could feel it blowing," Celestine Wills said.

The winds of up to 60 mph were ripping off the sides and roof of Wills' garage and causing a gas leak.

"I heard a crash and a pop," Wills said. "Omg here we go again it's happening again."

"Went outside and we were like oh my god," Dareon Wills said.

Dareon was in disbelief, ever since Harvey they've been dealing with a leak issue inside their home.

"This was many drops of rain that's what I was worried about," Wills said.

The more significant problem is Celestine's Barber Shop which took six months to rebuild.

"Today I thought it was like another hurricane," Wills said,

Neighbor Kathy Franklin felt like she was witnessing Harvey all over again/

The storm left Franklin without power.

"Thunderstorms didn't think it was going to be a tornado," Franklin said.

After receiving so much damage from Harvey their both grateful it wasn't worse.

