Storms drop hail, cause damage around Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents in the Odem area experienced unexpected hail Tuesday evening the size of golf balls.

"It did come at an expected time, we didn’t know it would hail that big" said Odem Police Chief Gerardo Ochoa.



According to Odem Police Chief Gerardo Ochoa the hailstorm lasted for about 20 mins.

"It did do some damage to the vehicles, but we did have to still be out there making sure everybody was still safe,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa said along with the hail, there was also strong winds and rain that came through their area, causing damage to trees and taking down power lines that led to power outages.

"It was a busy day for police, fire and EMS. We made sure everything was done safely and everyone was okay. Thank god no injuries through the storm, but we did have accidents outside of Odem, but everyone was safe during that time," said Ochoa.

Just outside of Calallen, near Robstown, one resident said he came home to find a mangled mess of what used to be his carport.

"The legs on the carport twisted and crushed the car and I had a trailer there but it didn’t have damage to the trailer, just the car, but I haven’t had a chance to pick it up and see how bad the damage is under there," David Mondragon said.

Mondragon said he has insurance who will come out and assess the damage to his red Mercedes, but is thankful it wasn’t worse.

"Cars and materialistic things are replaceable."

