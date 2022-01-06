State approves funding for Corpus Christi stormwater system improvement project

The funds are for the city to plan and design a project to upgrade a 12-mile section of the Oso Creek channel.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will receive financial assistance from the state to improve the stormwater system, the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) announced Thursday..

TWDB approved financial assistance in the amount of $4,751,000 for Corpus Christi. This includes $3,561,000 in financing and $1,190,000 in loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

The city will use the funds to plan and design a project to upgrade a 12-mile section of the Oso Creek channel and several miles of earthen channels that take stormwater to Oso Creek.

The project will improve the capacity of the stormwater system and help reduce stormwater pollution, state officials said.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans.

