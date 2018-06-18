Snakes are not the most welcome guest for most people especially not in their homes or bathrooms.

On June 10 a large Blue Indigo Snake was found taking shelter in the bathroom vanity at home on County Road 407 in Bee County.

When the story first came out deputy Lindsay Scotten had no idea just how much attention it would receive.

"Its hit a news center in India, its been on the Daily Mail UK, Washington Post, New York Post," Scotten said.

Its a picture that went viral, Scotten looked more like a snake charmer as she held a 4-foot long Texas Blue Indigo snake in her hands.

Scotten responded to a home earlier in June out in Bee County when the family there got quite the scare when cleaning the bathroom.

"One of the gentlemen there was cleaning in the bathroom, had poured some cleaner in the toilet, and was cleaning the tub and had his back turned when his little one came in and said dad there's a snake," Scotten said. "He basically took himself out of the vanity; I was just brave enough to pick him up and take him outside."

According to Scotten the sheriff's office has had a few snake calls recently because of the hot weather.

The snake was unharmed and released back into the brush.

Scotten said that the snake was actually on the smaller side and that type of snake is known to get much more significant.

