CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Staff with the Padre Island National Seashore's Division of Sea Turtle Science & Recovery sprang into action Thursday night when they received a report of a stranded sea turtle on Michael J. Ellis beach.

It turned out to be a post-hatchling hawksbill sea turtle. Staff posted photos of the turtle on their Facebook page Friday morning.

According to staff, the turtle was seen wandering the beach along the shoreline. They said it appears healthy but are sending it to a rehab facility for a checkup.

If you ever see a stranded sea turtle in our area, you are reminded to call the Padre Island National Seashore Division of Sea Turtle Science at 361-949-8173 ex. 226. For calls after 5 p.m., call 361-876-8462.

