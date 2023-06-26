'Strands for Trans' creates a safe space for local LGBTQ+ community

'Strands for Trans' wants to make the journey for those who are transgender easier. Their goal is to create more transgender-friendly barber shops and salons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all have different ways of expressing ourselves and for most of us, our hair is a good way to do that. But for those that are trying to figure out who they are, that journey to finding a haircut that works for them may be a little more difficult.

Corpus Christi local, Milo said it was always a struggle to find somewhere that could give him the hairstyle he was looking for.

"For most of my journey transitioning, it's been really hard to find a place that has that spot for me mostly just cause people are uneducated on the topic," he said.

Strands for Trans wants to make the journey for those who are transgender easier. Their goal is to create more transgender-friendly barber shops and salons. And with more than 7,500 salons and barber shops registered with Strands for Trans, it's safe to say their fulfilling their mission.

"I didn't know it existed and I thought, 'Well I'm gonna put our salon on there.' I just want everyone to feel inclusive and have a safe space where they can come and get their hair done," said Salon Salon owner and stylist Vicki Beitzel.

Salon Salon is just one of seven local salons and barbershops that is registered with Strands for Trans.

Milo said that a place like Salon Salon is what makes him feel safe enough to be himself.

"It's just wonderful to come in somewhere and they're just right off the bat, 'Yeah sure! I get it. It's fine and we'll get it handled.' It's very nice. It's very refreshing just to have that in my life," he said.