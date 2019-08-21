CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man found dead in a sailboat in Nueces Bay a couple weeks ago was finally laid to rest Wednesday.

Dozens of people gathered at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for the funeral of 67-year-old William Carroll Jr., an unaccompanied U.S. Army veteran. He may not have been surrounded by family members, but a community of fellow veterans, recently made friends and even strangers were there to pay their respects.

Carroll was a private first class in the U.S. Army. He served from 1970-72 and trained as an airborne parachutist in Fort Benning, Ga. He was given numerous awards including a national defense medal and a sharpshooter badge.

Among the crowd of veterans and strangers at Carroll's funeral was Anna Adrian, a Corpus Christi resident who recently met him at the T-Heads while he was working on his sailboat.

"He didn't have any immediate family," Adrian said. "He just started to tell me, you know, just whatever. That he was fixing up a sailboat and he wanted to spend the rest of his life out on the water because he had terminal cancer and that's what he wanted to do."

On Aug. 5, police were called to the Nueces Bay Causeway after receiving reports of a sailboat adrift next to it. The mast had been broken off and an elderly man was found dead on the boat. Police had to call out a dive team to help secure the boat and retrieve the body.

Police never identified the man, but Adrian said it was Carroll.

Adrian said she was overwhelmed by the support from the community and the amount of people who showed up to his funeral services.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery invites the public to attend veterans' funerals whenever they have no next of kin.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: