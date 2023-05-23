Stray dogs terrorize pets in Del Mar neighborhood area, residents ask for change

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Director Joel Skidmore said his department received calls from neighbors in the area about the dogs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors in the Del Mar neighborhood are making a call to action after their pet cats were reportedly viciously attacked by stray dogs in the area.

3NEWS spoke to Cynthia Scott, a Del Mar resident who has lived in the neighborhood for about 15 years. She stated that during her time in Del Mar, three of her cats were killed by neighborhood dogs that roam in packs.

"Of course cats run, then the chase is on, and the dogs usually win," she said.

Scott is not the only resident who has lost a pet. 3NEWS interviewed another neighbor who lives three doors down from Scott. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, mentioned that they keep their three dogs inside out of fear of stray dogs attacking them.

"I'm always worried you know," the neighbor said. "Hopefully nothing runs out of anyone's house. I don't know anyone who actually has a big dog. They come from the houses behind behind us, or the back."

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Director Joel Skidmore said that his department has received calls from the area and encourages the community to not only be responsible pet owners but also to be vigilant and report incidents.

"Regardless of where the call comes in, ACS is going to respond to them. If there is an area of need or an area that is being more troublesome, we will invest more resources and officers in the area to conduct a patrol," he said.

Skidmore said that roaming dogs tend to belong to someone, and that person can be held liable for damages they cause.

"In this circumstance there is an animal-to-animal attack, that attack results in injury or death of another animal that owner faces consequences," he said.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo addressed the issue during Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting.

"We know there is an issue there," she said. "We know we have to make this department more efficient, we know the problems with loose animals, ordinances, enforcement."

Scott told 3NEWS that they hope the city can make their neighborhood safe again.

"Please, someone do something about this. My cats stay home. They have all been killed on my property," she said.

