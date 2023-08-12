Have things to do around town this weekend? Take note of these street closures, roadwork

Motorists and pedestrians should plan their commutes around the list to exercise caution and minimize delays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi released a list of street closures that is impacting drivers and pedestrians on the roads.

All drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention in these zones. Plan your commutes to allow for additional time in case there are delays.

South Staples Street, from Saratoga Boulevard to Williams Drive, has construction taking place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Construction is expected to last for two months.

Other streets impacted by reconstruction or maintenance include:

﻿﻿Carroll Lane, from Holly Road to the dead end

﻿﻿Gollihar Road, from Bernandino Street to Prescott Street

﻿﻿Hear Road, Callicoatte Road to the dead end

﻿﻿Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel, from Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive

Park Road 22 South Access, from Jackfish Avenue to Commodores Drive

﻿﻿Staples Street, from Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road

﻿﻿Wildcat Drive, from Northwest Boulevard to Teague Lane

Streets impacted by city permitted closures are:

﻿﻿Airline Road, from Saratoga Boulevard to Wall Street

﻿﻿Ambrosia Street, from Aquarius Street to Jackfish Avenue

Caldwell Street, from Mexico Street to Brownlee Boulevard

Carancahua Street, from Blucher Street to Buffalo Street

﻿﻿Chaparral Street

﻿﻿Lomax Street

﻿﻿Mesquite Street

﻿﻿Cimarron Boulevard, from Lipes Boulevard to York Crossing Boulevard

﻿﻿Denver Avenue, from Rossiter Street to Ropes Drive

﻿Ennis Joslin Road, from South Padre Island Drive to Holly Road

﻿﻿Graham Road, from Waldron Road to Laguna Shores Road

﻿﻿Interstate Highway 37 and Water Street intersection

﻿﻿Lexington Boulevard, from Leopard Street to Hopkins Road

﻿﻿Lipan Street, from Staples Street to Tancahua Street

﻿﻿Middlecoff Drive and Wingfoot Lane intersection

﻿Oakhurst Drive, from South Padre Island Drive Access Road to Tiger Lane

﻿﻿Ocean Drive, from Rossiter Street to Sinclair Street

﻿﻿Port Avenue, from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard

﻿﻿Port Avenue at Avers Street Intersection

﻿﻿Staples Street, from Williams Drive to Bonner Drive

﻿﻿Surfside Boulevard - Access to Surfside Park

﻿﻿Tancahua Street, from Coopers Alley to Kinney Street

﻿﻿Water Street, from Power Street to Fitzgerald Street

﻿﻿Whitecap Boulevard, from Park Road 22 to the wastewater treatment plant

﻿﻿Yorktown Boulevard, from Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive

﻿﻿Yorktown Boulevard at Oso Creek Bridge

Along with these streets, temporary lane closures will be implemented for the Summer Sun Fun Run on Yorktown Boulevard heading eastbound between Cimarron Boulevard and Rodd Field Road.

Bichon Drive also will be temporarily closed. The closures are expected to last through Saturday morning.