Have things to do around town this weekend? Take note of these street closures, roadwork

Motorists and pedestrians should plan their commutes around the list to exercise caution and minimize delays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi released a list of street closures that is impacting drivers and pedestrians on the roads.

All drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention in these zones. Plan your commutes to allow for additional time in case there are delays.

South Staples Street, from Saratoga Boulevard to Williams Drive, has construction taking place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Construction is expected to last for two months.

Other streets impacted by reconstruction or maintenance include:

Carroll Lane, from Holly Road to the dead end

Gollihar Road, from Bernandino Street to Prescott Street

Hear Road, Callicoatte Road to the dead end

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel, from Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive

Park Road 22 South Access, from Jackfish Avenue to Commodores Drive

Staples Street, from Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road

Wildcat Drive, from Northwest Boulevard to Teague Lane

Streets impacted by city permitted closures are:

Airline Road, from Saratoga Boulevard to Wall Street

Ambrosia Street, from Aquarius Street to Jackfish Avenue

Caldwell Street, from Mexico Street to Brownlee Boulevard

Carancahua Street, from Blucher Street to Buffalo Street

Chaparral Street

Lomax Street

Mesquite Street

Cimarron Boulevard, from Lipes Boulevard to York Crossing Boulevard

Denver Avenue, from Rossiter Street to Ropes Drive

Ennis Joslin Road, from South Padre Island Drive to Holly Road

Graham Road, from Waldron Road to Laguna Shores Road

Interstate Highway 37 and Water Street intersection

Lexington Boulevard, from Leopard Street to Hopkins Road

Lipan Street, from Staples Street to Tancahua Street

Middlecoff Drive and Wingfoot Lane intersection

Oakhurst Drive, from South Padre Island Drive Access Road to Tiger Lane

Ocean Drive, from Rossiter Street to Sinclair Street

Port Avenue, from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard

Port Avenue at Avers Street Intersection

Staples Street, from Williams Drive to Bonner Drive

Surfside Boulevard - Access to Surfside Park

Tancahua Street, from Coopers Alley to Kinney Street

Water Street, from Power Street to Fitzgerald Street

Whitecap Boulevard, from Park Road 22 to the wastewater treatment plant

Yorktown Boulevard, from Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive

Yorktown Boulevard at Oso Creek Bridge

Along with these streets, temporary lane closures will be implemented for the Summer Sun Fun Run on Yorktown Boulevard heading eastbound between Cimarron Boulevard and Rodd Field Road.

Bichon Drive also will be temporarily closed. The closures are expected to last through Saturday morning.