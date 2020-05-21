CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you do a lot of driving in Corpus Christi, you know the city streets need a lot of attention. Even though voters have approved many street improvement projects over the years, it's been nearly impossible for city crews to keep up. Recently, things appear to be changing because of a brand new tool that's helping to revamp and improve some of the worst streets in the city.

Introducing a monster of a machine. It's a new technology worth $600,000 and it's breathing new life into Corpus Christi's crumbling streets.

The process, according to Public Works Director Richard Martinez, is pretty simple.

"It's a state of the art milling machine so it mills out the pavement," Martinez said. "They'll [city workers] set the machine to remove an inch and a half of asphalt down to the base layer and then the conveyors will then put it back in a truck so we can haul that old material out."

What's left behind is a smooth base. A special coating is then applied to it which makes the surface ready for the next step. The amazing part of this entire process is the speed in which it's all done.

"In a two day period, a two-block area will have a brand new pavement on it," Martinez said.

It takes a couple of dozen city workers to rebuild a street. Talk about utilizing man power while one crew is prepping a street, another crew is laying down a brand new layer of pavement.

On Gavilan Street, the monster machine is scraping and chewing up the old pavement. While a few blocks away on Carolyn Street, crews are transforming the old road into a new one. City crews have been retrained to enhance their skills which helps them become more efficient.

"I'm very proud of our public work staff," Martinez said. "They were really, really wanting to do a lot of things for our community and didn't have the tools to be able to do that. We acquired the tools, retrained our staff and now we're paving streets internally, in house."

All this happening in a matter of months; more than two and a half miles of neighborhood streets have been reborn and more are on the way.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: