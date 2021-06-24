An update on the street repair projects in Corpus Christi

Out of the 132 projects, 83 have been completed which tallies up to a total of 55 lane miles of new pavement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi continues to try and get streets in tiptop shape after some 30 years of neglect.



Under the city's infrastructure management plan, there is a list of neighborhood arterial and collector streets that are being repaired.

The latest statistics for the first and second quarter of this fiscal year shows there’s a total of 132 projects on the books. Some projects are in the design phase or under construction.

There’s a large number that have been completed but folks out there are still complaining.

"I’ve had people complain now that there’s too much construction going on which is great," City Councilman Roland Barrera said. "It is frustrating and I remember one time I was trying to avoid Everhart and I was trying to avoid Staples then I’ll was trying to avoid Airline.”



