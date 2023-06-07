Street racing concerns grow among Corpus Christi Bay residents near T-Head area

Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Michael Pena said that racing on any residential street or freeway comes with its penalties.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For some in Corpus Christi, living on the bay has started to become a little less pleasant thanks to those who have a need for speed.

3NEWS spoke with one resident who frequents the T-Heads and wished to remain anonymous. He said that he has had his fair share of experiences by the shore. He mentioned that the noise that comes from those who race has grown to be quite an annoyance.

"Trash in the parking lot, playing loud music. I live here, sleep here on a boat. It wakes me up in the night. Loud music actually vibrates the boat," he said.

But it's not just the noise; the speed at the cars travel in the T-Heads area also concerns him.

"I mean if somebody steps out or is not paying attention they can get hit. There's cars parked along here which are some of the residents' here and the boatowners could get side swiped," he said.

Corpus Christi Police Department Lt. Michael Pena said that racing on any residential street or freeway comes with its penalties.

"It goes all the way from a class B misdemeanor to a second degree felony should somebody be injured or have serious bodily injury," he said.

If a resident is charged with that felony, it could cost them up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Pena said that racing anywhere in any vehicle isn't a smart choice when considering the consequences that could follow.

"It's just not worth it. I cant stress that enough. You know, if it's not the time in jail, the money or causing somebody else the pain of losing a loved one," he said.

If residents witness any signs of street racing, they are encouraged to call the police.

