ARANSAS PASS, Texas — City officials in Aransas Pass have listened to residents and are getting ready to sweep their streets clean.

Aransas Pass plans to sweep the street with a $300,000 street sweeper machine built by Waco based company TYMCO.

The City of Aransas Pass has been without a sweeper for about a decade.

The model that the city purchased will not only sweep the streets but can also clean up behind crews putting down the pavement.

"We just haven't been able to afford to do it until we came up with a financial plan to accomplish that, and I am anticipating that it's going to be about a month before we actually have it onsite," city manager Gary Edwards said.

According to Edwards, the purchase is part of the city's overall plan to not only clean up Aransas Pass but keep it that way in the future.

