Stretch of southbound US-181 to completely close overnight for Harbor Bridge Project construction

Monday night into Tuesday, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project continues to shut down lanes for construction, though it is unclear how long the work will continue.

Monday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed, a news release from Harbor Bridge Project officials said. The closures are "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release said.

Drivers going southbound on US 181 will be detoured at the Beach Avenue exit and will be guided to follow the W. Causeway Boulevard frontage road to reenter US 181 past Burleson St.

Drivers are asked to use a different route and slow down in work zones.

Work will continue until at least Sept. 1 when Flatiron/Dragados is supposed to meet TxDOT’s deadline to straighten out alleged design problems with the project.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.