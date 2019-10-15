CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District non-attendance policy is now a lot more struct for students who miss ten days straight.

According to district spokesperson Leanne Libby, the previous policy was for 20 consecutive days missed for students under the age of 19, but now it's down to ten days.

Libby said that during the period, the district actively works to contact the student and student's family to get them back in school. Missing so much school slows down academic progress and can affect funding for a child's school.

